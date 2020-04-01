According to City of Orofino Fire Chief Jonathon Hoyt, the State of Idaho DEQ is recommending that all residential debris burning be cancelled until further notice.This does not include fire pits or BBQ’s.
The City of Orofino will not be issuing any burn permits at this time.
This does not include Orofino Rural but the fire department asks that you take this into consideration and contact C-PTPA before burning.
