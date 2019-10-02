A team of five students from Clearwater Robotics Team requested to speak with councilmembers at the Orofino City Council held Sept. 24, regarding the former IOOF Hall.
The young men, Luke Wetmore, Davis Sartini, and Evan Page, ranged from eight to 12 years of age, are gathering information to help identify building/space problems within their community for their City Shaper Challenge.
Questions regarding the building’s structural problems and the cost to repair the building were raised. The team learned that three broken roof tresses were the major concern and were estimated to be as expensive as $350,000. Then there is the fact that the electrical wiring needs to be brought up to code, raising the cost to $500,000.
The team asked about the building’s history and when it was built. They were surprised to hear of the many different businesses and services to have shared the building over the last century. It was built in 1905, making it the oldest building in town. They team asked if there were other problems to be considered, and it was noted the building shares a wall with the neighboring buildings on that block. The council had much to share and offered other resources to help the young men with their project.
Councilwoman Jennifer Dunaway thanked the boys for their interest in the project, saying, “I think we all learned something about the oldest building in town tonight.”
Petitions, applications, appeals, communications
The council approved to amend Administrative Policy Number 19-100, Rules Governing Conflict of Interest and Nepotism. The city’s former policy was more restrictive than the state’s policy. Four of the five conditions on the state policy were accepted. Councilman Don Gardner asked to remove the first condition which states “no family member shall have supervisory authority or influence over another family member.” Gardner added that in a community as small as Orofino, it was difficult to avoid. He felt the other four conditions were all very reasonable and offered safeguards and boundaries for dealing with financial interests, as well as conflicts of interest.
Chris St. Germaine presented the Orofino Business Center expansion bid results to the council for discussion. The expansion project was hoped to be completed by this year, utilizing the $300,000 block grant received earlier this year. The city had agreed to a $75,000 match.
One sole bid was received from Wellens Farwell Construction for $561,354. St. Germaine noted she had visited with the architect and found the figure $186,354 over the amount anticipated. St. Germaine asked the council whether they wished to reject the bid and reissue later or figure out if the city or Department of Commerce can come up with more money to move forward. A third possibility is to find out the costs associated with the electrical/ mechanical upgrades specific to SJX. and request if they’d be willing to share more of the cost.
The item was tabled for two weeks to gather more information.
The City of Orofino received a letter from Presnell Gage explaining the Understanding of Services for the Audit ending Sept. 30, 2019, which was unanimously approved by the council.
Departmental reports
City Administrator Rick Laam declared a busy month of October for upcoming PRIMA meetings. Laam will be absent for both council meetings this month, while department heads will attend the conference in Moscow Oct. 23.
Treasurer Donna Wilson submitted the Clearwater County Tax Recap report dated Sept. 11. She also noted that the Cardlock system for purchasing Avgas from the airport has become quite popular, sales for the month of August alone was $5,500.
Building Official Todd Perry, Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller, Police Chief Jeff Wilson, and Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin were not in attendance.
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt announced Orofino Fire Department kept really busy with their booth during the fair and served a couple of great breakfasts to the community over the weekend. He added that he had spoken to seven or eight interested applicants during the event.
Public hearing
A public hearing was held to amend the Appropriation Ordinance for FY 2018-2019 by appropriating monies received from the General Fund – Police Radar/Computer grant of $41,495, as well as the Airport carryover for the Card-lock system in the amount of $7,754, for a total of $49,249. No additional comments were received.
Ordinance
The council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance No. 806 to amend the Appropriation Ordinance FY 2018-2019.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular Council meeting held Sept. 10, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll.
Upcoming meetings
The next regular city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
