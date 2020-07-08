City council members gathered June 30, for a special work session to discuss a request from Mike Tinsley, owner of property located on Shasta Circle, for permission to install a septic system with a holding tank and field lines.
The council asked Tinsley about his plans for development. He stated that he had a camper on the property and would eventually like to build a shop. Tinsley was informed at the June 9 council meeting that septic tanks were not allowed under the city ordinance which states that any property owner who develops property and is within 200 feet of city sewer lines will have to buy in and hook up to city sewer. At the June 9 meeting, the exact distance from Tinsley’s property to the sewer line was uncertain, and Tinsley was asked to provide that information at the work session.
Tinsley reported the distance from his property line to the city sewer line and the distance from the building site to the sewer line were two different matters. Measurements revealed the property is within 200 feet of a city sewer line, however the distance from the building site is 495 feet. In hooking up to city sewer an easement would also be required to run the line through the adjacent neighbors’ property. It was an option still unexplored.
When Public Works and Water/Wastewater supervisors Shane Miller and Mike Martin were asked for input, Miller said he had nothing further to report, while Martin added that they had nothing against Tinsley. “At the time he asked, we didn’t know if he had looked at other options. According to our ordinance, it isn’t allowed. Even at the water plant and shop, we installed a lift station, because the ordinance didn’t allow septic tanks,” said Martin.
Councilman John Isbelle believed that in granting Tinsley permission, it would open up a “can of worms” for other property owners wanting to make changes. Several other members were in agreement.
Mayor Sean Simmons reiterated that no decisions are made at council work sessions. “The council understands your situation,” said Simmons, “The problem which is hard to overcome is the written ordinance, the ordinance would need to be rewritten, and yes it does open up a whole new can of worms.”
The item will be placed on the next regular council meeting agenda for the council’s decision July 14.
Fire Services Agreement
The other topic discussed at the work session was renewal of the Fire Services Agreement between the City of Orofino and the Orofino Rural Fire District (ORFD).
Orofino Fire Chief Jon Hoyt presented data collected for calls over the last couple years and a map representing the city and rural districts. Using statistics from the 2010 Census report, Hoyt noted the growth of each and the ever expanding boundaries for the rural district. He also brought up the disparity in the amount of taxes paid by residents for fire protection in the city and those residing in the rural district.
Hoyt noted that last year Orofino Fire Department (OFD) had 26 fire only calls within the city, while responding to 20 fire only calls in the rural district. He estimated that approximately 45 percent of OFD’s call volume had been provided to ORFD. Calls for this year so far, indicate 15 fire only calls for the city and 14 for rural.
Hoyt explained that when there is a wildland fire, Orofino Fire Department is required to respond and fight the fire at their cost unless the fire lasts longer than 24 hours or until CTPTA arrives and informs them that they can leave. The cost of fuel, vehicle maintenance and training for firefighters to efficiently and effectively respond to those calls, is largely paid for by city residents.
When the fire service agreement was created in 2015, ORFD agreed to pay $20,000 per year with an increase of $1,000 per year, to be reviewed and assessed every five years. The city has mutual aid agreements with Twin Ridge, Sunnyside, and Upper Fords Creek districts. Hoyt said their residents pay almost twice as much for fire protection.
Former councilman Don Gardner was in attendance and disagreed with some of the statistics Hoyt presented and asked how he could justify the numbers. “The math isn’t possible,” said Gardner, “I don’t doubt that there are lots of people in the county, but you can’t ‘fuzzy math” the solution.”
Hoyt stated he received his numbers from the Clearwater County Courthouse. He said he wasn’t there to ask the rural district for more money. That was the council’s decision. He was there to report the numbers and felt that somehow a more equitable solution could be found.
Simmons again reminded those attending that no decisions were made during a work session. “The numbers and the agreement need to be looked at more closely. We need to come to terms and find a path forward for the next five year agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.