Phase 3 of the Expansion Project of Clearwater Memorial Public Library, the Children’s Section, is making great strides this week, as the ceiling and walls are up, the bathroom is being plumbed, and the wiring has been put in.
It is so exciting to see this progress and to realize that the very cramped children’s section is being almost doubled in size!
Drivers along Michigan Avenue can now see that the opposite end of the library expansion shows how much has been accomplished!
The outer siding is ready to be completed, and painting of the interior should begin soon. The existing part of the children’s section can still be used, and visitors can look through a window inside the library and view the progress being made in the new addition.
