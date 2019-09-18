The general membership meeting for the Orofino Chamber of Commerce took place Sept. 3, as all the finishing touches were discussed for the upcoming Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days.
Tessa Mullinix, the Chamber’s Executive Director announced she has accepted a position with A to Z Counseling and has submitted her letter of resignation effective Sept. 20. We appreciate her energy and all that she has contributed in her short time with the Chamber, and wish her happiness in her new position. With that said, the Chamber seeks a new executive director.
CVH update
Lenne Bonner, President of Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics ((CVHC) was the guest speaker with several exciting updates for the community.
Bonner announced a letter of intent had been signed for new ownership of the hospital with Kootenai Health of Coeur D’Alene. “It’s not official. We’re still discussing how it will look, and the potential structure, but we’re very excited about the opportunity.
“The present owners, Essentia, have been great owners and very supportive, and we have learned much from them. However, as healthcare moves forward, it becomes more and more difficult to be associated with a system 1,500 miles away. With the Accountable Care Organization and the Affordable Care Act and the obligations to come with it, we really needed more support locally. It’s important to be part of a regional system with the ability to treat the same patients.
“Specialty care is available at Kootenai; we’ll all be on the same system, their physicians know ours, and we all use the same electronic health record. In an Accountable Care Organization, our patients’ primary care provider gets a certain amount of money to care for the patient and if we’re all part of a system working together, we will likely be able to reduce those costs. Into the future, it will be a great opportunity for reimbursement.
“For now, if all goes as planned, it will be a lot easier to have specialty providers sent to our community, for things that our people are traveling elsewhere for now, such as dermatology, oncology, and orthopedics. By using the same electronic health record, it will be a huge advantage as far as cost perspective for CVH.”
Other benefits include education for our nursing staff, and recruitment for staff and providers.
Bonner is hoping the transition will take place in early 2020, to include Clearwater Valley Hospital, Cottonwood, and St. Maries hospitals and eight regional clinics.
The second bit of news Bonner shared was about two new providers for CVH to include Dr. Jenny Johnston, as well as a new Physician’s Assistant from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mark Ackerman, with 20 years of experience in the emergency room.
The hospital has two specialists coming from Lewiston and St. Maries monthly to provide scope services.
Other new services Bonner introduced to be coordinated in the near future are in home sleep studies. Pulmonary rehab and a speech therapist shared with the school district will be available. Diabetic education and a pre-diabetic program are available, as well as immediate support for behavioral health issues.
Occupational Therapy continues to grow at CVH. The solarium has just been remodeled to provide an area for in patient therapy care. “We’re calling it a ‘facelift’ with a new color scheme throughout the hospital and updated nurse’s stations.
“A new department has been created for a proactive approach to health care. It’s called the Population Health Department and operated by 15 full time employees between the two hospitals promoting preventative measures. It’s all part of a new approach to healthcare, encouraged by Medicare and the public, with the main idea of keeping people out of the hospital.”
Before closing, Bonner announced that there would be a new medical clinic replacing the Kamiah Clinic similar to the one built in Orofino. She explained that it would be a little bit smaller (18,000) because the additional administrative space wasn’t needed.
The new clinic will be constructed at the current location, but will occupy the entire block when completed. Four adjacent houses were purchased, three of them were moved to other sites as housing is needed, the fourth was torn down.
Depending on the upcoming winter weather, Bonner said they hope to have the new clinic completed by the end of March or first of April.
