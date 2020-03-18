Candidates seeking election for Clearwater County offices were required to file their intentions by 5 p.m. March 13.
Running for Sheriff is Incumbent Chris Goetz, Jim Garrison, and Don Denison.
In the race for County Commissioner District I are incumbent Mike Ryan and challenger Chris St. Germaine.
Three candidates vie for the office of County Commissioner District II. They are Dennis Fuller, Vincent Frazier and Don Gardner. Commissioner John Smith will not be seeking re-election.
Running unopposed for County Prosecutor is E. Clayne Tyler.
