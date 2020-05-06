The Clearwater Tribune invited candidates running for county offices in the Primary Election to submit a brief profile. The following profiles were returned.
County Commissioner, First District
Seeking the office of County Commissioner, First District, is incumbent Mike Ryan and challenger Chris St. Germaine.
Chris St. Germaine, 55, is currently the Director of Clearwater County Economic Development and is vying for the office of County Commissioner for First District.
St. Germaine, an Independent, is married to Sam Allen, and has lived in the area 30 years. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Minnesota in 1990.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“Outsider influence affecting: natural resource management objectives, funding for federal lands in lieu of taxes and unfunded mandates by state and federal policymakers.”
County Commissioner, Second District
Running for County Commissioner, Second District, are Don Gardner, Vince Frazier, and Dennis Fuller. All are affiliated with the Republican Party.
Don Gardner, 59 seeks the office which will be vacated by the current Commissioner John Smith.
Gardner is married to Kelly and they have five adult children. He has spent the past 25 years in the area, and for the past 15 years has been the Emergency Management Coordinator for Clearwater County. He attended Mt. San Antonio College, and is a graduate of Universal Technical Institute.
Previous elected positions held by Gardner include eight years as a City of Orofino Councilman, six years as Mayor Pro Tem, and Chairman for the North Idaho Health Care Coalition and other chairmanships.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“We need to focus on priorities like roads, equipment, and county staff. Work together to address other pressing problems while keeping the county financially solid.”
Vincent C. Frazier, 52, has lived in Idaho all his life and within Clearwater County for 10 years. His wife, Tracy Frazier works at Clearwater Valley Hospital. Frazier has an AAS degree in Criminal Justice and a Management Certificate with Idaho POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training).
Frazier is currently a Sgt. with Orofino Police Department and was the elected Clearwater County Coroner for four years.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“The county currently faces economic issues caused by the Coronavirus, the loss of more timber dollars and land use, and the growing demand on the county’s indigent funds, road and bridge, and public defender funds.”
Dennis Fuller attended high school in Orofino and is a proud Orofino Maniac, with a Bachelor of Science degree from Lewis-Clark State College. He returned “home” in 2000.
Prior to retirement, Fuller was a Senior Auditor, Commercial Property/Liability and Worker’s Compensation Insurance. He is married to Diana, and has six grown children.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“All our county’s woes are budget woes and I point the finger directly at the U.S. Congress. They’ve reduced us to begging for crumbs.”
Clearwater
County Sheriff
In the race for Sheriff, is incumbent Chris Goetz, and challengers Don Denison and Jim Garrison.
Chris Goetz, is 46, a Republican and has served three terms as Clearwater County Sheriff. He has graduated from the Idaho POST Academy. Current certifications include Basic Peace Officer, Intermediate Peace Officer, Supervisor, Management, and Executive.
Goetz has lived in the area for the past 22 years. He and his wife, Brittany, have two daughters. Ava is 13, and Ella is 11.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“Methamphetamine is the largest challenge we face today. Many of our other crimes are directly related to those using meth. We need more treatment options for those addicted.”
Jim Garrison, Republican, 74, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology, An Associate Arts degree in Liberal Arts, with Post graduate classes in Criminal Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, Drug Addiction, Heroin Influence Expert. Four POST certificates in three states.
Garrison is retired from law enforcement, married to Laura and has spent 26 years in the area.
When asked what the single most important challenge the county faces (in 25 words or less):
“There is a major drug problem. This is the worst kind of crime perpetuated against youth and society. It has to stop. I have the expertise to do the job.”
Republican Don Denison is seeking the office of Clearwater County Sheriff. A retired law enforcement officer, he currently works for John Larson Logging.
Denison grew up in Pierce and Headquarters, is a Timberline High School graduate, and married to Brandy.
Denison attended Master at Arms School in San Antonio, TX, as well as the Idaho POST in Meridian, ID, and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA.
What is the single most important challenge our county faces?
Employee retention. Keeping long term deputies builds knowledge and relationships that will help with all types of crime throughout our county.
