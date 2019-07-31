C-PTPA responded to three fires this week which are all still under investigation. The Pierce Overlook Fire, located just west of the city of Pierce, started on Sunday, July 28 and was stopped at .5 acres. Crews later that day responded to the Lower Ford 2 Fire at approximately Mile Marker 6 on the Lower Fords Creek Road. Ground crews stopped the fire at 10.8 acres in mostly light fuels using engines, aerial retardant, and 2 helicopters. The Rhodes Creek Fire, just south of Pierce, happened July 28 and was stopped at .1 acres. All fires are in mop up/monitor status until declared out.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.