The LCSC Outreach Conference room was filled to capacity, for the budget hearing of the Clearwater County Free Library District (CCFLD) Aug. 13.
Chair Jim Everrett opened the floor for discussion and received many comments both in favor and opposing CMPL’s request for a 17 percent increase in the budget over last year.
Former CCFLD Treasurer Marge Kuchynka expressed the increase of almost $30,000 was an exorbitant amount and was concerned the district would not be able to sustain that type of request. Kuchynka reminded everyone in the room that a contract still has not been renegotiated and she was unsure how a line item could be budgeted without a signed contract.
Jill Lynch remarked that CMPL had never asked for enough from the district in the past.
Kaye Weller stated she thought the amount was a reasonable request, adding that that some areas of the budget had decreased. Tech support is essential, people now come to the library to learn about computers.
Lynn MacEachern said that she was excited about the library’s expansion and the ability to provide a higher level of service.
Carmen Griffith asked about the expense for AFLAC, noting that it had never appeared on former budgets of the library. CCFLD voted to add the supplement to their full time employee benefits. CMPL wished to offer their employees the same benefits.
With no further input from the audience the board went into deliberation. CCFLD was requesting $123,894 for their 2020 budget and CMPL asked for $212,000 for a total of $335,894. The technology fund is set at $10,000 for maintaining the computers in both libraries.
Trustee Kim Cox noted she was uncomfortable with those figures, as the district’s anticipated revenue was $340,660. The budget was over by $4,811.
Discussion continued amongst the board as they continued to crunch numbers, more comments were taken. An hour had passed. A decision seemed no closer than when the meeting had started.
Former Clearwater County Commissioner Don Ebert had been listening from the back of the room and asked to speak. He said he was familiar with the struggle both boards have endured. He said he was much less concerned about the budget as for the unity of the people. “I think the board should focus on mending relationships, working together and moving forward. I believe that is way more important than the budget. You can be sure that we all want to be fair, and we all want to do what is best for our patrons and their children.”
After a moment of silence there was a hearty round of applause to Ebert’s statement.
The budget was unanimously approved as proposed and trustees moved on to the next item.
Both directors were asked to share their reports with the audience. In the past trustees received the notices but they were not always featured during the meetings. Everrett believed it was a good way for all to better understand what our libraries were doing. Amongst all the financial reports and duties, it is through these reports that we learn of all the good things our efforts are creating.
New business included discussion on counsel from ICRMP representative, Mr. Cafferty. A meeting for trustee training is planned for Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. in Weippe.
