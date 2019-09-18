A 13-year-old Orofino boy is recovering from injuries he sustained following an accident during Saturday’s parade in Orofino. The boy, who is hospitalized at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, was run over by a truck during the Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days parade.
His lower legs were injured in the accident. He is listed in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.