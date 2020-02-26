At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a call advising of two individuals that ran aground in the middle of the Clearwater River. Deputies responded to the scene and located the boat grounded on a rock bar near Hidden Village and Blackrock Drive.
Due to weather, location and river conditions the boat was unreachable. Two Bear Air out of Flathead County, MT was requested to assist.
At approximately midnight Two Bear Air arrived on scene and was able to land the helicopter next to the boat in the Clearwater River, where they retrieved the two individuals and flew them to safety at Pink House Campground.
There were no injuries and the boat was recovered Saturday, Feb. 22, by Riverview Marina, of Lewiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.