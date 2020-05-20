The Rotary and Kiwanis of Orofino are co-sponsoring a blood drive, set for Wednesday May 27 and Thursday May 28, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This draw will be located at the Orofino Latter-day Saints Church, 13610 Freemont Ave.
You can schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org with the Sponsor code of “Orofino”.
Kiwanis contact is Lyn Anderson, phone number 208-476-5908. Rotary contact is Jim McCann, phone number 208-476-4952.
You can streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.