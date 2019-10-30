Billie Brown Lee was initiated into the P.E.O AW Chapter in Orofino during the official visit of Idaho State P.E.O. Treasurer, Vera Redman. P.E.O.’s mission is to help educate women through scholarships, awards, loans, grants and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, MO. Shown in picture left to right: Vera Redman, Idaho State P.E.O. Treasurer, from Twin Falls ID Chapter D; Karen Richardson, Chapter AW Orofino Idaho; New Member Billie Brown Lee Chapter AW Orofino Idaho, and Dianna Seeley, Recording Secretary Chapter AW Idaho
