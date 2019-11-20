Bryce & Stormy Ward of North Fork Café took home the People’s Choice Award at the Chili Cook-Off.
The Robotics Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser was a hit! With more than 16 chili competitors, attendees had an abundance of options to taste the best chili in town. This was all done to raise money for the Orofino 4-H Robotics Teams upcoming regional competition, hosted right here in Orofino Dec. 14, at OES.
Awards were given out in several categories including People’s Choice, Best Chili Name and Bring the Heat (Hottest Chili).
People’s Choice
First place - Bryce & Stormy Ward (Blaza Chilia), Second place - Brigid Hill (The Sassy Swine), and Third place - Tom Marek (Flaming Burro Chili).
Best Chili Name
First place - Holly Hill (Blame the Dog), second place - Cindy Haskett (Chili Chili Bang Bang), and third place - Tammy Lichti (Thunder Down Under).
Bring the Heat
First place - Lynn Thomas (Grateful Red) and Second place - Tom Marek (Flaming Burrow Chili).
Thank you to everyone that came out and supported our First Annual Chili Cook-Off Competition, it was a hit!
