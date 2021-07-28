We are still on! We had to change the course due to extreme fire danger and closure of certain lands. However, we have been able to find an equally beautiful (or dare we say even more beautiful) course with the help of our amazing community members.
The race will be located at the Deyo Reservoir outside of Weippe. The swim will start at 8:00 a.m. from the sandy beach and traverse 300 yards before transitioning to bike gear and leaving the reservoir along Schmidt Mill Road to Three Mile Road to Fidler Road and then along a forested trail back to Three Mile Road and the reservoir, approximately 13 miles. The run course will be the well-travelled 2.2 mile trail around the reservoir. There will be a single transition area in the parking lot of Deyo Reservoir. Finishers are likely to run in between 10 a.m. and noon.
We would like to thank our generous sponsors, volunteers, land-owners and permitting agencies for allowing us to continue this race and provide such an outstanding outdoor recreational opportunity for our communities.
This venue will be very spectator friendly! If you like watching the summer Olympics, come on up to Deyo Reservoir to watch athletes from our own neighborhoods and from afar places.
The Bald Mtn Cafe will have food and drinks; and local musicians will be jamming in the gazebo.
Please join us Sunday, August 8 at Deyo Reservoir for the 2nd Annual Bald Mountain Triathlon – 2021Plan B!
