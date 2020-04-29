Avista recently removed two poles at the entrance to the Orofino City Park. These poles were previously used for hanging banners for community events. The poles were removed because they were in the Idaho Department of Transportation right-of-way.
The company has secured a location for a new electronic reader board, which will be used to promote community events, city information, county information and school information. The reader board will replace the need for banners to be hung. Installation of the reader board is dependent upon the ability of the sign company to install during the COVID-19 situation.
More information will become available on how to broadcast information on the reader board once it is installed.
For questions, please contact the City of Orofino at (208) 476-4725 or the Orofino Chamber of Commerce at (208) 476-4335.
