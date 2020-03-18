Josef Chamberlayne, owner of Clearwater Serenity Store presented a parking proposal to City Council members at the regular meeting held March 10.
Chamberlayne would like to see Johnson and College in the four block downtown area be converted to one-way traffic flow with 45 degree parking on one side and enhanced length marked parallel parking on the other side to accommodate larger pickups.
Mayor Ryan Smathers commented the Council has looked at several suggestions on downtown parking but was not able to come up with a solution until last fall when the Council voted on implementing painted “T” lines.
Chief Wilson reported this is the fourth time that parking was brought before the Council. Chief Wilson and the Public Works Supervisor measured the downtown area and come to the conclusion that diagonal parking will not work on Johnson Avenue for the fact the streets are not wide enough to handle parking and through traffic.
Councilmember Dunaway stated the Council all agreed last fall to implement the T Lines for parking spaces in the downtown area.
It was determined as soon as the weather changes, public works will move forward on painting the T Lines in the downtown area.
More petitions,
applications, appeals,
and communications
Dennis Harper, a candidate for Idaho House of Representatives District 7 introduced himself to the Council, and asked for their support in the upcoming election.
The City of Orofino received an invitation to the annual CEDA Membership meeting. The meeting is scheduled for April 16, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
A copy of the 2020 Arbor Day Proclamation was submitted to the Council proclaiming April 25, 2020 as Arbor Day along with the city-wide clean-up day in the City of Orofino.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam informed the council that the budget process is soon approaching. A Budget Schedule for FY 2021 will be submitted to the Council at the next meeting.
Laam stated he has been busy writing letters to the Legislature on several pieces of legislation regarding the proposed freezing of property taxes. “Property taxes are a primary source of revenue for our Police and Fire line items. The legislature was asking to freeze not just one year, but for three. With the levy rate, it will mean less revenue for the smaller cities. If it passes it will play a vital role in the budgeting for next year, and will certainly have an impact on public entities through-out the state.
Treasurer Donna Wilson reported she is working on budget information for the upcoming fiscal year.
Building Official Todd Perry informed the council of his final inspection on the Orofino Business Center expansion for SJX.
In other news Perry said he contacted Clearwater County Road Department to see if they would pick up the leftover cardboard on Shopko’s parking lot. He was told Nadl/Simmons will pick up the cardboard and haul it away.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller was not in attendance.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson informed the council that the department has made good progress on several cases, in which the suspect was in custody and delivered to Tribal Police. A check reported missing with one of vehicles stolen was discovered to have been cashed in Kamiah. Through surveillance videos they were able to identify the person. The suspect is believed to have been responsible for a substantial amount of thefts in Orofino.
In other news, Wilson reported he applied for a grant with the State last year and received $45,000 to purchase new e-ticketing software to coincide with the State. Wilson said there have been software issues but they hope to have it worked out soon. Once it’s up and running, all police officers who have e-ticketing can view and share information regarding driver’s license and registration.
Last in his report Wilson shared that since changing from six to five officers in the department, he is covering for some of the shifts. Compensatory time is down. The results are proving that the change is working well for their department.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin reported he is down one employee due to a non-work related injury. The employee may need surgery and be laid up for a while. His department will fill the void until the employee can come back to work.
Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt announced the Fire Academy taking place. He has been busy helping with the Fire Academy with the prep work. Hoyt commented there would be 265 that will attend the academy from all over the area.
Work session
Chairperson Jennifer Dunaway was unable to attend the March 3 work session, but commended the rest of the Committee along with Councilmembers and staff who met in the arena to identify what needs to be done. Dunaway praised the Park and Recreation Committee, by noting the members from each entity are working well together to get things done. The next meeting is to be announced at a later date.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the Regular Council meeting held Feb. 25, minutes of the Urban Forests of Orofino meeting March 4, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending Feb. 29.
Council comment
Mayor Smathers reported he met with Mike Tatko and Mike Thomas with Avista, to discuss the location for the two sided LED Reader Board in the city park. Tatko and Thomas will meet with Idaho Transportation Department to get approval for the location to place the reader board.
Suddenlink will donate the power for internet service. Orofino Chamber of Commerce will be in charge of the controls on the reader board. Mayor Smathers added that as soon as ITD approves the site, Sign Crafters will handle the installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.