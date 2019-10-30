Save the date. The annual Patchwork Bazaar sponsored by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event will be at Orofino Junior-Senior High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This artisan craft fair features homemade/handmade items, food booths, Christmas trees and a donation barrel for a local food bank. Please plan to attend and support local vendors who are participating in the event. The AAUW branch uses the proceeds of the Bazaar to fund local scholarships.
