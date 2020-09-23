In a video released Sept. 18, Dr. Michael Garrett, Superintendent for Joint School District #171 announced that all schools will be in the green phase as of Sept. 21.
Please be aware that face coverings are highly recommended.
Garrett did confirm a positive case discovered at the Preschool and Headstart program in Orofino last week. Public Health will be in touch with the families affected.
The classroom has been closed for this week for quarantine and additional cleaning.
The Governor’s Office did restore some of the district’s funding for this upcoming year. The district is looking to see how this money can be spent and how best to use it. Trustees of JSD 171, met Sept 21, for their regular meeting, more details to follow in next week’s Clearwater Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.