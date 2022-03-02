Council member Mark Swayne provided an update for his fellow council members at their regular meeting Feb. 22, regarding the Ad-Hoc committee meeting which took place between the city and Orofino Rural Fire Department (ORFD) on Feb. 17. Swayne asked for a consensus from the council that the rural fire department should start working to become independent of Orofino Fire Department. Jerry Johnson, of the ORFD committee, questioned the validity and purpose of the meeting to negotiate a partnership with the city when Swayne is already predisposed to the severing of ties. “We need to know, whether we are separating or negotiating before this can be effective.”
Swayne emphasized “We should continue our present relationship but take steps to help them get their own equipment and their own manpower. It’s not going to happen over one, two or even three years, but we have to start somewhere.”
Another meeting was scheduled for Feb. 25. Rather than create a new committee, the present committee opted to meet in spite of a rocky start.
County-wide Community Clean-up day
The city recently received a letter from County Commissioners asking about the possibility of extending the annual Community Clean-up day to be held simultaneously in neighboring communities throughout the county.
City Administrator, Ryan Smathers reported he had contacted Erica Holland, Director for Clearwater County Chamber of Commerce, and as of Feb. 22, she had already coordinated the annual clean-up day with the cities of Pierce, Weippe and Orofino to take place April 30. More information regarding Community Clean-up day to come!
Departmental reports
Administrator Smathers shared with the council plans for the upcoming “job shadowing” day March 1, with a couple of high school students interested in city government. They will visit the police and fire departments.
Other news included grant money received for the traffic study on Hwy. 7 and Michigan Avenue. The Idaho Department of Transportation and JUB Engineers will have their kick-off meeting for traffic and pedestrian safety March 8, to address the scope.
The first draft of the new Dispatch and Rescue contract from Sheriff Chris Goetz with the Sheriff’s Office has been submitted and will be further discussed at the council’s next meeting.
Treasurer Donna Wilson presented the Revenue vs. Expenditure by Fund report ending October 2021.
Building Official Todd Perry asked the council for their input and guidance with the city’s tentative plans for the “Community Plaza” this summer.
Councilwoman Jennifer Dunaway pointed out there were many comments on the plaza last year, both good and not so good. It was meant to be a trial run. The council would like to try the idea again but on the other side of Johnson Ave. Councilmembers discussed how the plaza area should be more aesthetic and inviting.
Items ordered for the plaza last year didn’t arrive until late summer due to the supply chain. Perry was asked to check with the business owners to get their feedback for a different location.
The Building Permit report for January 2022 was submitted.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller said his department had taken advantage of nice weather to begin brushing and sweeping streets and sidewalks of gravel until the cold weather returns. He added that security issues were realized at the business center and is now resolved. Staff is taking advantage of the online training to update and retain licenses.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson reported all officers were currently busy with relatively serious cases, which were also very time consuming.
Wilson expressed his gratitude to Mike Martin and Todd Perry for their help in acquiring, dismantling, moving and reassembling the 14’x 6’ conference table from Lewiston for the new conference room at the new police station.
Last in his report, Wilson asked for the council’s permission to offer one of the available offices in the new police building to Idaho State Police personnel for making reports. Wilson said the gesture helps to build better partnerships and would provide additional assistance if ever needed. The council gave their approval.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin told the council that other than routine maintenance, his department was just helping to fill the gaps when needed by other departments.
Asst. Fire Chief Bart Jones began his report by saying how much he appreciated everyone working together. “The departments are really good to help each other out. The new rescue truck was completely switched over and put into service last week,” said Jones, “The old rig is at Station #3 as we strip off all the accessories. It has served us well.”
The Fire Academy takes place Mar. 18-20 and Jones expects the town to be very busy. There were very few if any training opportunities last year due to the pandemic. This is a super opportunity for firefighters to become credentialed.
An audience member asked Jones during his report where Fire Chief Jon Hoyt has been.
Smathers explained that he was on administrative leave, pending investigation. Jones explained he would be rotating with captains Tom Upton, Tony Crockett and Mike Hardin to serve as Officer in Charge on the weekends.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular Council meeting held Feb. 8, minutes of the Ad Hoc committee meeting held Feb. 17, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll.
Upcoming meetings
The next Council meeting is Tuesday, March 8. Orofino Planning and Zoning meeting is Tuesday, March 15. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
