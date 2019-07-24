If you happened to be in the downtown area of Orofino July 17, you might have noticed a large group of familiar looking people walking around town, paying particular attention to curbs, sidewalks and streets. They were led by Mark Fenton, national community health planning and transportation consultant, who invited community members and city leaders on a walk through town, to assess various positive and negative aspects of the route for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.
It was not only a beautiful day for a walk but an opportunity to learn how to really make a difference in the health and safety of our community.
Earlier this year, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health awarded a Community Transformation Grant to the City of Orofino for $250,000 to be dispersed over the next three years. The funding will be used to create a healthier lifestyle by encouraging more to be physically active.
“We know humans benefit from routine physical activity.” Fenton said. “We know that as little as 30 minutes a day will reduce risk for chronic disease and an early death.”
Fenton spoke about active transportation and how it’s important to not only make it easier to walk places, but to make it more enjoyable as well.
People are not as physically active as they once were. It is assumed that as a person ages he or she may slow down a bit. But the population in general is dramatically less active and paired with poor diets, consequences are occurring earlier in our lives.
In the United States, the percentage of children and adolescents with obesity has more than tripled since 1970. Today, approximately one in five school-aged children (ages 6 to 19) is obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Childhood obesity can profoundly affect children’s physical health, social, and emotional well-being, and self-esteem. It is also associated with poor academic performance and a lower quality of life experienced by the child.
“We’ve got good evidence that behavior change alone is not enough,” explained Fenton, “We also have good evidence that environmental factors have a huge influence on people’s transportation choices and how active they are as part of daily life.”
Fenton shared with the group many examples of ingenuous ideas which have been put to good use across the country. Some were simple, inexpensive, some were temporary, other options just required some creative engineering and an open mind.
Following the walk audit, members met to discuss their ideas and suggestions to be considered as the city develops a plan to encourage a more physically fit and healthier lifestyle for all.
A summary of the Walk Audit will be presented to the City Council at their regular meeting July 23. Additional details will be reported in the next issue of the Clearwater Tribune.
