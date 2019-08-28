Trustees for Joint School District #171 met in the OJSHS Library, Aug. 19. A work session was held prior to the meeting with the Leadership team to discuss Accreditation, CIP, and Strategic plans for the district.
An executive session was also held to consider records that are exempt from disclosure as provided in Chapter 1, Title 74 Pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206(1) d. (Bus Routes and Safety Plans).
Report and Recognitions
The board recognized Cindy O’Brien as the featured team member this month for her eight years of service on the Board of Trustees.
Building reports
Since the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy was the only school in session at the time of the meeting there was only one building report submitted. Bicker Therien reported 135 cadets enrolled and working the program. “We have completed three weeks of the cycle and have started the second week of classes. This is our largest class to date and has brought some new challenges. We have seven classrooms averaging just under 20 students per class the seventh class is co-ed.
“Family day will be Saturday Sept. 7 and I appreciate all the teachers attending and interacting with Cadets and families. We conduct parent teacher conferences as a part of the event. Due to construction projects at IDYCA the event will be held at Timberline again this time around. Thanks to Jason Hunter and staff for accommodating us again.”
If you have a chance to visit, please come see the new roof going up. It is quite a site and will be a tremendous upgrade in facilities. The project is a bit disruptive and the rain last weekend has created some additional challenges.
The academy’s Title I-D grant was increased this year and they were able to purchase additional ChromeBooks and the school now has 150.
Program reports
Technology
It is a busy time for the tech department as we prepare for the start of another school year. Preparations for a new employee training system are underway, Chromebooks are being deployed, hardware for teachers is being setup following room moves, and rosters in multiple systems are being updated to accommodate services to students. We are looking forward to serving our students and staff for the 2019-20 school year.
TS-IDYCA fiber build will begin shortly. Materials and equipment are staged at Timberline, permitting is almost complete.
OJSHS-TS fiber build is scheduled to begin as soon as the TS-IDYCA build is complete.
Fifty-four new Chromebooks have been deployed at IDYCA, 145 at OES, 123 at TS, 72 at OJSHS. The locker deployment is complete at TS and in progress at OJSHS. Three hundred, ninety-four Chromebooks will be deployed this year. All grades at OJSHS and THS will have Chromebook storage and charging in their lockers.
Grade one students will have touchscreen Chromebooks at OES and TS. This will be new technology that will make more early development applications available to our grade one students.
We are developing hardware to monitor refrigeration systems for food service throughout the district. We currently have a prototype running that records temperature every 30 minutes in a Google sheet. The goal is to have all refrigeration systems monitored, email alerts if temperature is out of limits, and backup so that temperature monitoring will continue in the event of a power failure. All temperatures will be reported back to a single Google sheet for recording.
OJSHS is now accepting credit cards for payment of student fees. Payments can be made in the office or online at www.orofinomaniacs.org. We expect this service will be available at school events as well.
Transportation
A preliminary listing of proposed bus routes and non-transportation zones for the 2019-2020 school year received board approval. The routes are based on information gathered from the end of the 2018-2019 school year and any noted changes during the summer. The district also approved to offer “safety busing”.
Safety busing is for students who would ordinarily be considered within walking distance of the school they attend, but due to safety hazards are transported. Factors taken into consideration are all safety related issues such as; open waterways, high traffic volume, truck traffic, lack of sidewalks, and walking routes at or near bar/taverns to name a few.
All routes may be subject to change according to enrollment this fall. Any significant changes will be brought to the attention of the board at future board meetings.
At this time there are few known additions or deletions of bus stops district wide, none have changed the basic route of travel for any bus routes.
Two new route buses with seatbelts were delivered Aug. 5 and will be placed into service as soon as two way radios have been installed and driver orientations have been completed.
Superintendent’s report
By Dr. Michael Garrett
The past several weeks have been very busy with trainings and preparation for the beginning school. Here are some of the highlights.
We are working on our master agreement with IDYCA. It looks like it will be very close to last year’s agreement with the IDYCA covering the increase in personnel and food costs.
I attended the Capital for a Day in Grangeville. Very interesting day. The most talked about topics were Education Funding, Mental Health and Natural Resources Management. I am excited about continuing to work with legislators to help make Idaho as best as it can be.
I attended the ISEE Roadshow in Lewiston. The sessions I attended were focused on funding and what the future holds. Obviously it is unknown at this time. The primary focus in on getting the definitions correct so everyone is on the same page. I am anticipating there will not be much change this year but one never knows.
The administrator team had a very productive meeting in McCall earlier this month. It was very nice to have focused and dedicated time to work on topics that will help us move forward as a district. We focused on Safety, Accreditation, and tying our Annual Plans together. It was well worth the time. We plan to continue to set aside focused time throughout the year to maintain our direction.
I attended the Transportation training with our district bus drivers this past week. The presenter did a nice job of focusing on inclusion of drivers in the knowledge of the needs of students. Communication and being a part of the team was an important part of the message.
Senator Carl Crabtree stopped by for a visit. We had some good discussions on what our needs are as a district. He was encouraged that the funding process will be what we need in rural areas and that it should go more slowly. I am glad to have allies in people such as Senator Crabtree.
Discussion
Master schedules for Orofino Elementary School, Orofino Jr/Sr High School and Timberline Schools have been slightly re-adjusted to be more efficient and were reviewed by the board.
Candidates to submit applications for Zone II Trustee were asked to speak a bit about themselves and their reasons for applying. Greg Billips and Sally Marks were present and expressed their willingness to becoming a trustee of the district. Each candidate shared enthusiasm and concern for equal representation of the district.
Action items
Greg Billips was selected to represent Zone II and will be appointed at the next regular meeting. Billips currently works at IDYCA as the Admissions Coordinator and is employed by the National Guard, he is not a district employee.
Trustee Angie Pomponio was elected Vice-Chair for the Board of Trustees filling the office left by Cindy O’Brien.
The board was also asked to consider the Idaho School Boards Association recommendation to hold meetings at one location instead of traveling each month to the various schools in the district. Their objective was to have one location. The board had mixed emotions regarding the request.
Trustee Angie Pomponio felt strongly about continuing to hold meetings throughout the district. “I prefer to keep it the way it is, to better serve the community. We have unique geographic differences than any other district. We are not easily able to meet everyone’s needs. I like going to the various buildings to view what’s going on. I like the community engagement and I think it shows we’re invested in all the schools. I believe people show up when they can. I don’t expect a student to travel to the district office to see us, I think we need to be there. The meetings are posted and the locations of the schools are consistent.
The school board approved the following Alternative Authorizations for Kristen Sparrow, (FACS TS); Jessica Thompson, (SpEd TS); Julie Kessinger, (OES/TS Elem. Music/Art); Lisa Hanna (OES first grade); Justin Haag, (OJSHS Science); Samantha Swimley, (OJSHS Social Studies); and Michelle George, (OJSHS Drama).
The board also approved Bus Routes for the upcoming year, Safety Plans for the District and buildings, the Substitute list, and spring updates for the ISBA Policy.
New hires/separations
New hires for August include: Lisa Harlor is the Junior High Volleyball Coach at TS, and replaces Cori Pinque. Heather Fallwell is the new Assistant High School Girls Basketball Coach at TS, she replaces Pat Christopherson.
Fran Levine is the Occupational Therapist at JSD 171 and Kamiah School District.
Steve O’Brien is the Community Based Rehabilitation Specialist (CBRS) at OES.
Allissa Daniels, Technology Aide at OES replaces Linda Stufflebeam. Charlotte Emborg, part-time paraprofessional at Peck replaces Melissa Mayberry. Kristi Blach, part-time paraprofessional at Peck, replaces Jill Olson.
Darrell Parodi replaces Justin Haag, and is the new Junior High Football Co-Coach at OJSHS. Dylan Midstokke, replacing Craig Thomas is the new Assistant High School Football Coach at OJSHS.
Separations for August include: Jill Olson, Part-time para-professional at Peck, and Deanna Staples, para-professional at OJSHS.
