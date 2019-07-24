Nuclear engineer, Bryce Greenfield spent a good deal of time searching for just the right place. He wasn’t asking for much, an old building and access to power, lots of it. With the help of Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist, Chris St. Germaine, and Clearwater Power Company, he found both right here in Orofino and has spent the last year with his partner, Aubyn Honeysett working on a dream and what they believe will become a way of the future.
Since the closure of Tri Pro Mill, the site has been vacated. Residents have watched the grounds in various stages of demolition, a sad reminder of the mills that were once a thriving business, a source of income and a way of life for a good many residents. But time moves on and far removed from the mill work that used to take place on the site is the new task of “mining” for Bitcoins.
Peak Digital Processing is the new “cryptocurrency data center,” that has evolved over the past year in one of the buildings across from the old Tri-Pro Mill in Konkolville.
The building has been used for several purposes in the past, a hardware store, an auto body shop, a daycare, the administration building for the old lumber mill.
Greenfield shares that perhaps more than anything, Clearwater Power Company played a monumental part in his decision to build here, as available power was the other factor in his quest.
“I’ve got to be honest, Clearwater Power was the real game-changer. I can’t say enough good things about them. I requested power and they made it happen. I paid for the construction, none of this expense is passed on to the local taxpayer.
Supply and demand
“Following the closure of the mill,” explained Greenfield, “a large portion of the energy produced from the dam wasn’t being used, and you can’t store it. Clearwater Power could sell excess power to areas that needed power. A reasonable alternative, except for that the infrastructure to send large amounts of power to new destinations may not have yet been established, creating another expense and delay. And excess power without the demand, is expensive to maintain.
“All the infrastructure to transfer the power to this building was here when the mill was running, so that was a huge deal not to have to start from scratch. I use a whole lot more energy than other customers and am willing to pay more for it,” said Greenfield.
I learn the facility is using just shy of 900 kw and understand that figure to be a huge amount of electricity, but still have a hard time imagining how much. Greenfield tells me the amount of power used at the data center to run all of the specially configured computers hooked up to the internet is roughly enough to power 8,000 homes.
Although a massive amount of power is required to run the data center, Greenfield does what he can to be environmentally responsible by using hydropower, a cleaner form of energy, and one source that doesn’t emit carbon into the atmosphere.
As we enter the building, I see is a huge control panel or the “Switchgear,” which is manufactured by Square D and described as the biggest, newest, largest and most powerful circuit breaker there is, to oversee all the computers.
The room is quite a bit warmer than the temperature outside and I am soon to discover the source of the heat. It is extremely noisy and difficult to hear my host speak, but I understand that this is the unit that shuts everything down in the event on any emergency.
As soon as we leave the noise, Honeysett explains that they sought out the very best lines of equipment available to safeguard the data center and the public at every opportunity.
In the event of a power surge, power is cut from the Switchgear through its own circuit breaker, should that fail, the power distribution unit also operates with its own breaker, as well as the cable with surge protection at the outlet.
From the switchgear room we pass through the modem room, which is warmer still. Two industrial sized fans draw warm air outside. A single screen on the monitor records all of the transactions taking place. It is moving so fast it is hard to follow.
There are more modems than I have ever seen at one time. I wondered how difficult it was to be connected to the internet with this many modems. Even though Clearwater County has come a long way in the past few years for coverage, anyone who lives in this area knows how unpredictable internet service can be in some areas. Greenfield said he contacted Suddenlink last year and they added a high speed fiber optic cable to Konkolville for the capability to connect all the computers to the internet. It should be noted the stronger signal benefits those in the vicinity free of charge. Again, none of the cost was absorbed by the county’s taxpayers.
“The whole community has been great, when I needed heavy machinery, I made a call and 20 minutes later, the machine comes rolling down the street! There’s so much to be said for how everything has come together. Once we become a little more settled, we’d like to invite our neighbors to come see what we’re doing. If they come by now we may put them to work! There will be a time in the not so distant future, when we want to give back to our community.”
The cold aisle
As we round the next corner, and pass through a door, the 100 degree plus temperature drops to an amazing 50 degrees. The space is long and narrow and dark - (to keep it cooler). Four 55 inch industrial strength fans at one end of the room run continuously to circulate cool air through the computers. Now I realize why the other room was so warm. Computers are stacked from floor to ceiling, creating numerous bays with all the tiny flashing lights of hundreds of computers! Eight hundred to be exact, with more to come. It was like walking into a spaceship!
The investment to become a miner is substantial, once the specialized and very costly computers, are purchased, then there is the cost of the phenomenal amount of power to use them, so why would anyone want to become a miner?
Competition runs fierce between miners to complete the transaction first, for each transaction completed, the miner receives a small financial compensation. The likelihood of being the one to discover the solution is equivalent to the portion of total mining power on the network.
The computers are essentially working in place of a bank, confirming and processing information and transactions to create and distribute an open ledger, amongst all parties involved. The ledger is permanent and because it is shared, is believed to be more secure, accurate and less likely to falsify. The transaction is so embedded amongst the network of computers worldwide, it is essentially foolproof. To put it simply, “All the cookies are on the table.”
Bitcoin (BTC) is the most popular of crypto-currencies, and has been around since 2009. It is just one of 1,600 crypto-currencies to be listed currently, though it should be noted not all digital currencies are legitimate.
Bitcoin is an asset, though not one you can physically see or touch. It fluctuates in the market in which man has determined its value
Bitcoins may be used to buy or trade internationally. With Bitcoin, a sizeable purchase like a car, a house, or a jet, does not require several days to verify payment, no taxes or interest fees are added to the transaction, as it is carried out online by computer, added to the open ledger or ‘blockchain’ eliminating the bank as the arbitrator.
The concept appeals to many investors, and though Bitcoin has become very popular in recent years, it is generally considered a volatile stock and probably not a wise choice for the novice investor.
I’ve only scratched the surface of a very complicated topic. Greenfield assures me I am not alone in my inability to conceive all that our technology can do.
“Is it absolutely mind boggling and a new way of doing things?”
“Absolutely.”
“Is it scary? Certainly. The internet is scary! But it’s a new and more effective way of doing things and that’s always scary.”
Aubyn Honeysett will be the guest speaker for the Orofino Rotary Club on Friday, July 26, at noon in the back room of the Ponderosa.
