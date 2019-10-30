Calvin (Cal) Carlile, 74, recently returned from a 2,000 mile trek to Mexico with the heaviest motorcycle Harley makes at 1185 pounds. Calvin shared the 1992 Harley Electra Glide had belonged to his twin brother, Melvin, and as he no longer rides, Cal traded him for the bike, but unbeknownst to Cal the Harley would remain parked for quite some time.
He had no idea that he would suffer a bad break to his leg and be laid up for much longer than he could imagine. He certainly didn’t see himself riding the Harley again.
Readers may recall that Cal had lost everything he owned to include his beloved dogs, in a house fire that took place Jan. 31, 2017, on Spur Road.
He said he was trying to clean up the debris with the caterpillar. “I was in a hurry, and instead of climbing off the rig, I jumped and my leg got caught in the bracket for the blade.”
The road to recovery was long and arduous, but well worth the effort.
Alison Thomas at Riverside Physical Therapy, was the person to have made the difference.
“The trip and all that fun wouldn’t have been possible without the expert therapy from Alison,” explains Carlile. “Alison’s 25 plus years of physical therapy experience helped me to recover from a ‘frozen knee’. Thanks so much to Alison, her professional wisdom, and (when needed) her humorous staff!”
“I’d also like to thank the community, especially the good neighbors on Rudo Road, Mike and Shannon Nixon, Ben and Jane Greene, and the Heartlands for being the first responders for the calamity of my broken leg.
“The recent goodwill of fellow humans keeps our area from becoming an asphalt jungle,” added Carlile.
Carlile concluded our chat with this travel tip for other motorcycle riders to keep in mind: “Frosty mornings make for fast falls!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.