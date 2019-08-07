Gary Stewart

Weippe Bull Rider, Gary Stewart, plays dead after completing his winning ride during the Grangeville Border Days rodeo. Stewart scored a 76 on the ride and tied with Hall Peterson of Filer, ID for the first event, taking home $609.50 for his effort. The bull is Texas Tiger and it is reported that unless the cowboy plays dead after coming off the animal, he will try to gore the rider. Photo courtesy of Dan German Idaho County Free Press July 8, 1982

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.