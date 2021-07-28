Gary Bessent, John Erbst and Mike Bessent are shown in this photo (l to r). Bonnie Bessent, Gary and Mike’s mother and former longtime Tribune employee, submitted the picture, and said it was from sometime in the late 50’s or early 60’s. The Tribune would like to share your photos with their readers. Submit your old photos, new photos, baby photos, scenery photos, anything you’d like to share, to the Tribune at cleartrib@cebridge.net or drop them by the office at 161 Main Street.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carolyn Ann Ford, 58, Orofino
- Orofino teen aiming for All American
- Sharon Lee (Stanton) Spencer, 75, Orofino
- Robert Paul Gering, 77, Orofino
- Dennis Myers, 80, Orofino
- Kamiah murder-suicide update
- Anthony Robert Teel, 71, Clarkston
- Sharon Spencer, 75, Orofino
- Rick Jay Ausman, 61, Pierce
- David G. Besst, 76, Peck
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.