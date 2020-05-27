Even with everyone voting by mail, Clearwater County Clerk Carrie Bird is required by law to test the DS200 ballot tabulator for accuracy prior to counting the absentee ballots received from the May 19, 2020 Election. Ballots are to be counted at 8 p.m. on June 2.
