The 17th Annual Orofino Show-N-Shine is taking place Saturday, July 18 in downtown Orofino. There will be on-site registration, $15 per entry from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pre-entries are accepted until July 10.
This is an open show for cars, trucks, motorcycles – anything with wheels and an engine. Judging is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with awards presentations beginning at approximately 2 p.m.
There will be music and live interviews by KLER Radio, automotive displays, prize raffles, food and artist vendors, door prize drawings, gas card giveaway, goodie bag/dash plaques (first 100 entries), and T-shirt sales (while supplies last).
Orofino Show-n-Shine is known as, “The Hottest Little Show in Idaho”!
