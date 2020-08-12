Emma Shine Williams (Mrs. Earl W. Wiliams) in the spring of 1938
Submitted by Betty Ells

According to Betty Ells, now of Clarkston, this photo is of her mother, Emma Shine Williams (Mrs. Earl W. Wiliams) in the spring of 1938. She was beginning her walk down the flume to get to her car. The walk was over four miles. Betty is unsure of the location of the photo, She says her mother was 4 ½ months pregnant at the time. She and Betty’s father had spent the winter in this area. Betty also believes they spent the winter in a tent. The dog’s name shown in the photo was Puggins.

