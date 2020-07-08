Juanita Reece, 95
July 3
Juanita Bateman Reece, of Lewiston, was born near Southwick in 1925, the youngest daughter of Clara Belle Armitage and Walter Doyle Bateman.
Juanita graduated from Southwick High School at age 16, then went to Portland, Ore., and worked for the telephone company for about a year.
Upon her return to Idaho, she joined her mother, Clara, and stepfather, Wade Candler, at Bungalow Ranger Station. Later that summer, she assumed dispatcher duties when he left to search for the Bill Moreland, also known as the Ridgerunner, a small-time thief who made national forests his home from the 1930s to the ’60s. She then transferred to the main Forest Service office in Orofino.
In 1944 she married James Reece; they were married 63 years. She has two daughters, Kathy Stuehrenberg and Vicky Johnson, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Juanita is known for her flowers, vegetable gardens and banana cream pies. She was a 4-H leader for many years and custodian of the Cavendish Teakean School. She’s a member of the Orchards Methodist Church, where she helped with the rummage sales for many years.
Allen Medalen, 90
July 19
Allen Medalen, of Orofino, was born in 1930 in Fairdale, N.D.
When he started high school, his family moved to Kendrick, where he met his future wife, Dorothy Thornton. They were married in 1949. They moved to Orofino and raised their two children, Eric and Teresa.
Allen had a career working for Clearwater County. In his retirement, he mastered the art of woodworking and built several beautiful pieces of furniture for his family members. He enjoys his garden, growing the best tomatoes. His family loves his homemade jam and huckleberry cheesecake.
He will be honored at a July 19 celebration at his home.
