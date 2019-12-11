Harvey Kom, a long time Orofino resident is turning 90 years old on Dec. 21, and his family is hosting an open house/birthday celebration to commemorate the start of his ninth decade. The informal open house/birthday celebration will be held on his birthday, Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Orofino VFW Hall, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Harvey was born the eldest of 10 children in North Dakota. He and his wife, Berniece, were raised in South Dakota. They met a week before Harvey shipped off after joining the Navy in 1948 and were married a week after his discharge in 1952.
Harvey first worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and the then US Forest Service, eventually moving to Orofino in the summer of 1971. He was stationed at the Kelly Creek Ranger District, where he remained until his retirement in 1986.
They have resided in the same home they initially purchased after moving to Orofino 48 years ago. They raised their family there, including Larry (Class of ’78), Michelle (Class of ’81) and Rick (Class of ’84). They recently moved to Brookside Landing to enjoy a comfortable winter and meet new friends.
In the 1980s and 1990s Berniece and Harvey ran a daycare from their home, caring for many children from the Orofino/Peck area and many times becoming an extra set of “grandparents” for the kids that were under their care.
Harvey and Berniece have been active members of Ascension Lutheran Church since their arrival in Orofino. Harvey always enjoyed singing each year in the Community Choir. After retirement he could often be found meeting with friends for coffee for many years at the Ponderosa.
He is a gifted artist and enjoys sketching cartoons of family and friends – especially if he hears a funny story or incident involving an acquaintance. If you are one of the lucky ones that have been given a cartoon of yourself or a loved one, we would all love seeing the sketch at the birthday celebration - and hearing your “rest of the story” behind the sketched cartoon.
All who know Harvey and Berniece are encouraged to stop in to say hi. He would love to talk to you of the days at “Kelly Crick”, how God is working in your life, swap stories of the Navy or Sasquatch! His family is looking forward to seeing you and joining them in wishing him a Happy 90th Birthday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.