Upriver Youth Leadership Council hosts an annual fundraiser solely to sustain the Teen Center. Typically this breakfast is held right at the end of the school year. Due to COVID, it has been rescheduled to October 2.
The leadership council is seeking Table Captains (it is easy), If you want more information please contact Sharlene at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Last year the council was able to raise $10,000, members hope to beat that this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.