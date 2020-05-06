We invite you to attend this popular program last offered in 2015. We will be exploring several topics related to hay production, from harvest management and hay varieties, to weed management, marketing, and how to succeed with a small-scale hay operation.
As in 2015, the program will be held at the Fraser Community Center.
Program will be Monday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., at the Fraser Community Center, 10872 Highway 11, Orofino, Idaho. Sign-In begins at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person.
Call the UI Extension office at 208-476-4434 to register or email clearwater@uidaho.edu to request detailed program information.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure seating availability and to help us plan for handouts and refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.