In the Dry-Land Pasture Management program we will look at how grazing, weed management, forage species, and fertilization affect pasture productivity and health.
An NRCS representative will also be on hand to talk about their programs for pastures.
This program will take place on Thursday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Ponderosa Restaurant, 220 Michigan Ave., Orofino, Idaho. Sign-In begins at 8 a.m.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information call UI Extension, Clearwater County office at 208-476-4434, or email us at clearwater@uidaho.edu.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged to ensure seating availability and to help us plan for handouts and refreshments.
