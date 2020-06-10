A University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene faculty member has secured a $2.7 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to establish and study online professional development for math coaches in rural school districts.
Julie Amador will lead the collaboration between U of I and University of Rochester in New York. The same team spent the past four years researching how to provide professional support for middle school teachers in rural areas.
“I am excited to be able to grow this opportunity to mathematics coaches, particularly during this time when there is such a need for online course delivery,” said Julie Amador, Ph.D., associate professor in curriculum and instruction at U of I and director of the Region 1 Idaho Regional Mathematics Center.
The award is through the NSF Discovery Research preK-12 (DRK-12) program, which provides grants to enhance education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science through innovative research and development.
Research will include cohorts of rural math coaches recruited from across the U.S. Over four years, coaches will take part in online courses, one-on-one interactions with coach mentors and study video of mathematics teaching to better support educators in rural areas.
“Educators in rural areas often lack access to people who teach similar subjects, grade levels or have similar responsibilities,” said Amador.
“This work will allow mathematics coaches to meet others in similar teaching situations and form connections from which they can learn.”
The goal of the research is to create a model for virtual professional development that can be replicated across the U.S. and beyond.
The grant, titled “Synchronous Online Video-Based Development for Rural Mathematics Coaches,” is funded by the National Science Foundation under Award Numbers 2006353 and 2006263. The total project funding is $2,728,687 of which 100% is the federal share.
