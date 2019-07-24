The following supplies listed have been determined as the necessary materials for each student to have in order to be prepared for school each day. Since these supplies are necessary for a student to be prepared for class, parents may be asked to replenish during the year should your child’s supplies become depleted or unusable. Classroom supplies will be utilized by all students and do not belong to an individual student. Please do not label items with your child’s name. EACH STUDENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE A PAIR OF GYM USE ONLY SHOES FOR P.E.
Kindergarten;
- 1 packages of #2 pencils
- 2 large pink erasers
- 2 boxes of 8 crayola crayons (primary colors only no 16 or 24 box)
- 2 glue sticks
- 2 folders with pockets inside
- 1 pack of EXPO markers
- 1 bottle of soap or hand sanitizer
- 1 box of tissues
- 2 containers of bleach wipes
- Headphones
- Headpones*for daily computer use
- *Please label headphones and folders
- Gym shoes required
First Grade
- 24 #2 pencils (Ticonderoga)
- 2 large pink erasers
- 2 boxes 12 crayons
- 6 glue sticks
- 1 pair Fiskar Scissors
- Pencil box
- Backpack
- 1 box of tissues
- Sanitizing wipes
- Headphones
- Gym shoes required
Second Grade
- 12 sharpened wood pencils
- 1 pkg 24 crayons and/or 1 pkg colored pencils
- 2 glue sticks or 1 bottle of glue
- 1 2 pocket folder
- 1 pack dry easers markers
- Pencil box
- 2 boxes of tissues
- Headphones
- 1 wide ruled notebook
- 1 white 3 ring binder (1 inch)
- 1 pair scissors
- Gym shoes required
Third Grade
- 48 #2 pencils
- 2 pink easers
- 1 pkg thin markers
- 2 glue sticks
- 2 3-tab pocket folders
- 1 pkg Expo markers
- Pencil box
- 2 boxes of tissues
- Headphones
- 2 composition notebooks
- 1 pkg notebook paper college ruled
- 1 bottle hand sanitizer
- Gym shoes required
Fourth Grade
- 5 pkgs # 2 pencils (Ticonderoga preferred)
- 1 pink easer
- 1 box colored pencil
- 6 glue sticks
- 2 folders
- 2 pkgs of 4 or more Expo markers
- 2 spiral notebooks
- Headphone or earbuds
- Pencil box
- 1 pkg of skinny markers
- 1 box tissue
- 1 water bottle with sealable lid-PLEASE LABEL
- Gym shoes required
Fifth grade
- 24 #2 pencils Ticonderoga & pencil box
- 1 pkg of pencil top easers
- 1 box colored pencils or crayons & 1 pkg thin markers
- 2 glue sticks
- 2 folders with pockets
- 2 pkgs of 4 or more Expo markers & easers
- 1 bottle Elmer’s glue
- 3 highlighters different colors
- 1 pkg 100 index cards
- 3 college ruled notebooks
- Water bottle with closeable lid
- 1 box Kleenex
- 1 disinfecting wipes
- Small pencil sharpener
- Set of headphones or earbuds
- Gym shoes required
- 6th-8th Grade
- Sturdy 3 ring binder with metal rings 2 or 3 inches
- 6 spiral 70 sheet college ruled notebooks
- Pencil pouch with rings to hold in binder
- 48 #2 pencils
- 2 large pink easers
- 1 2 pocket folder
- 1 pack 200 sheets of college ruled loose paper
- 1 pkg 100 index cards
- 2 highlighters: 1-yellow 1-orange
- 1 pkg colored pencils
- 2 bottles rubber cement
- 3 4 pkgs bleach wipes
- 6 college ruled notebooks
- 8 dividers
- Gym shoes required
7th – 12th Grade
- Sturdy 3 ring binder with metal rings 2 or 3 inches
- 6 folders
- 1 pack 200 sheets of college ruled loose paper
- 48 #2 pencils
- 6 college ruled notebooks
- 1 bottle of hand sanitizer
- 3 pkg 100 index cards
- 2 pkg of highlighters
- 1 pkg of colored pencils
- 1 pkg of blue or black ink pens
- 3 ring binder for Science 8th -12th
- Calculator for 8th -12th science
- Ruler with centimeters
- 1 pkg colored pencils
