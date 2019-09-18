Class members in attendance are: Front row (l to r): Patty Marsh Conroy, Leila Nejdl Crockett, Shirley Harvey Meyer, Connie Arvish Amburn, Marcia Powell Searle, Margie Jo Medlock Wylie, Julie Fine Burkey, Luanne Sutton Naccarini , Vickie Reece Johnson, Jean Fagan Shawver, Kay Dixon Neumayer, Deb Heaton, Elaine Bashaw Twombley. First Step: Art Altmiller, Kris Stark Boesiger, Bob Reggear, Sharlene Gillespie, Deb Shriver Heebink, Carolyn Altmiller Adams, Laurie Montgomery, Cheryl Stoddard Gibson. Second Step: Gene Bloom, Joe Galloway, Steve McGill, John Stanley, Dave Waggener. Third Step: Dennis Fuller, Larry Coon, Pat West, Dow Scott, John Erbst, Bill Flowers, Chris Johnson, Duane Wolverton, Glenn Thompson, Patty Chase Larson. Fourth Step: Sarah Saxton, Ron Watkins, Terry Nygaard, Ted Roof, Ken Harris, Dennis Murphy, Bob VanAllen, Stan Stuffing, Don Choate, Mike Deyo, Jay Lee.
