Postmaster Ashley gave a little tour of the Post Office to the class. Each child got to mail a letter home to their family. Pictured; back row, Lesley, Jase, Logan, Nathan, Braelynn, Brystal, front row; Kysen, Gabe, Luther, Grace, Gabriel and Davina.
The Lewis Clark Early Childhood Program of Weippe visited the Weippe Post Office on February 13
Most Popular
Articles
- Rex Wayne Gardner, 73, Orofino
- Shawn David and John Paul Carr, 3, Weippe
- Pierce /Weippe News for the week of February 26, 2020
- Benedictine Sisters receive St. Martin’s Distinguished Alumni Award
- Idaho gas prices for the week of March 4, 2020
- Central Idaho All League Girls Basketball All Stars
- Clearwater Atomic Robotic Technicians compete in State First Tech Challenge
- Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests welcomes Marty Mitzkus as Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor
- Boating rescue requires helicopter
- Mary Jane Konkol, 83, Lewiston, formerly of Konkolville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.