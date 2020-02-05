January 2020. Gone. Unbelievable.
Time continues to fly into the new year with lots of 2020/2021 planning taking place while still working in the 2019/2020 year.
The policy committee has been a dedicated group that has had to continue to figure out ways to review policy in an organized manner. This sounds very easy but when reviewing hundreds of policies while constantly receiving updates on existing and reviewed policies, it can be quite daunting. The committee is prevailing with major leaps of organization on updates and reviews.
We are now ready to continue our move forward in making recommendations to the board. Policies are the backbone of the district whether it is employee or student rights or building usage. We depend on our policies to make sure we are doing things the legal and correct way.
I am discussing with our leadership team this next week on how to review policy with personnel. We don’t expect everyone to memorize the policies but to be aware of where they are located and how to access them as well as just becoming familiar that they are a part of our world.
The calendar committee met this week as well. The calendar for the next two years was approved to recommend to the board of trustees. I will present the version at our February meeting. Thank you to all who participated. Your input is very valuable in creating a realistic and feasible calendar.
Senior nights at OJSHS and TS were very successful. It is always nice to dedicate some time to the seniors and their supporters. Thanks to everyone who made these events successful. And congratulations to the seniors and their families for all of their accomplishments.
I continue to plan to get out and speak about the upcoming levy. Feel free to contact me with any questions or comments.
Thank you again for all that you do for our district. The community and school are one and this continues to show through our students’ success as we become more and more of a team.
