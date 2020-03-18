It only takes a few days for things to change quickly.
Last week, the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Idaho. This case was reported by Gov. Little and is located in Ada County. The person infected had returned from a conference in New York so the report is that the case in not a community transfer.
The Governor, SDE and Health Department held a press conference this week where Governor Little signed an Emergency Declaration for the State of Idaho. This will allow federal funding and support to flow to the state. The preparations are being made to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Colleges and Universities are going to online classes for an extended period of time and Moscow school district just announced that they will not be in session for at least three weeks. Neighboring states are closing facilities as well. As we have seen several national events have been postponed or cancelled.
JSD171 is monitoring the situation closely and will be making further adjustments as recommended by the Governor, SDE, and Health Department. We are continuing to up our disinfection of our schools and buses and taking precautions set forth by the CDC.
In the event of extended closure we are determining the feasibility of online delivery for instruction. Due to our rural location and limited student internet access we are most likely not able to provide online instruction. We will continue to explore options and will keep you informed. Please stay tuned for more information as it occurs.
Other happenings in the district seem to have taken a back seat but I want to share them with you.
Thank you to everyone for the support demonstrated with the passing our supplemental operational levy. Without your support the district would have to take major measures to continue to operate. It is great to be a part of a district with patrons who understand the importance of financial stability and how it relates to student success.
The career ladder bill was an easy sell. This bill will help with salaries of veteran teachers. I look forward to receiving the details so we can implement into our budget. The proposal of moving the data collection from the State Department of Education to the State Board of Education is meeting some resistance.
I am not sure it will gain much more traction as the COVID-19 is likely going to send legislators home sooner than expected. I will have more updates on the bills and where they are as I get the information.
Our leadership team met earlier this week. We discussed the plans for preventative measures for illnesses. This will be an ongoing conversation.
We are also spending time on finding the right Math assessment tool that will help our students be more successful as well as allowing our teachers to adjust their instruction. Accreditation is also heavy in the works as we will have the review team on site May 4 and 5. I was able to help out with the McCall-Donnelley review this week and gained valuable information that will help our processes and systems.
As we move forward with precautions and decisions please be patient as we are making the best decisions we can for the safety and education of your students. Thank you again for your ongoing support. Please keep informed with factual information and we will get any decisions or updates out to you as quickly as possible.
