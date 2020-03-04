What an exciting time for the High Schools of JSD171. Several Maniacs competing at State in Wrestling and Spartan Boys Basketball competing in the State Tournament after winning Districts! Congratulations to all that have had a hand these successes.
Of course another busy week at JSD171 and at the state level. I will lead in with district news and end with legislative updates.
Coronavirus is in the news everywhere you look. We are constantly looking out for signs of this virus or any others. We will follow suggested guidelines from health officials as we move forward. As usual, if your student has a fever or symptoms please keep them home and see a healthcare professional. We will keep you updated as information arises. Thank you for your part in helping slow the spread of germs.
I believe I have already mentioned about attending the Superintendent Network last week in Boise. This was a great opportunity to grow professionally as well as voice concerns about legislative topics. The focus was on board and superintendent relations and how that has an effect on the district’s success.
I left with a renewed sense of focus on continuing to build our district’s leadership team as a combination of board and school leaders. We will always have room for improvement but creating realistic goals and taking steps to accomplish those goals are extremely important to student success.
The Regular Board meeting was held after an Executive meeting. The result of the Executive Session were contract offerings to our Certified Administrators (Four Principals and Myself). I appreciate the Board’s support and faith in our team’s ability to move forward and continue to make positive changes for our district.
The Regular meeting resulted in the approval of bus purchases, first reading of Policy Updates, accepting of snow day on calendar, as well as the approval of the next two school year calendars, 2020/2021 and 2021/ 2022.
The legislative session in Boise has been a very active one in regards to education. HB523 was passed by the House Education Committee and will be picked up by the House early next week and will ultimately have to be approved by Senate Ed as well.
This bill would add additional money to fund the upper end of the career ladder, essentially generating more money for veteran teachers who meet criteria set forth by the bill.
HB393 would allow school districts to only run levy and bond elections in May and November which eliminates the March and August elections. This could severely limit the possibilities of districts who rely on a levy to have the flexibility to revise and try again.
A separate bill (HB347) was passed earlier which would only allow districts to run a levy once per year. All of these issues now go to the Senate for a vote. There are many other bills we are keeping an eye on that could affect the way schools do business such as transgender in athletics as well as state testing criteria.
On a related note, IDYCA Principal Bicker Therien and Director Trevor Sparrow presented to the legislature this week in support of the funding of the program. IDYCA is an impactful program that reaches the lives of those who might not otherwise have another chance. Thanks for representing JSD171!
I think this time of year there are loads of unknowns as we wait on final information for budgeting and legislative laws and rules. As always, we will do our best to stay on top of the happenings in education and beyond.
Thank you all for your ongoing support of JSD171.
