Another one gone! The weeks continue to fly by as fall is here and winter is on the way. Cold spell this weekend will hopefully return to warmer fall temps in the upcoming weeks.
Fall sports are in full swing with Orofino Homecoming this past week and Timberline’s on the way. Great weather for travel and outdoor events.
As we move towards bringing the district more uniformity we continue to review policy to verify that each building is served fairly and equally. The policy committee has contributed countless hours to the process.
The results are beginning to show with consistency in programs throughout the district. This process is ongoing as the needs and laws change.
As we continue into the school years each area of curriculum will be reviewed. The focus this year is to improve Math comprehension and success. The math team has adopted a new curriculum for grades 7-Geometry. This new curriculum aligns with state standards while creating a more hands on and practical approach to learning. I am excited to see the results! We will also begin to review the newly released Science Standards and build our curriculum around them. ELA will also be a focus in the upcoming year.
The Superintendent Advisory Group will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4-5 p.m. at the District Office. This group will include business leaders, parents, teachers, students and whoever else might be interested.
The focus of the group is to analyze the process and programs of the district in a light which reflects directly on our community needs. I am looking forward to working with this group to help better shape our district.
We are still working towards a surplus “sale” later this fall. Keep an eye out for this!
Thank you all for supporting our kids and our district. The teamwork of all stakeholders results in the success of our students.
