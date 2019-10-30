The end of the first quarter is quickly approaching. Conferences later this week. This is a great time for parents/guardians to connect with teachers on the progress of their students. We attempt to keep the lines of communication open as we move through the year and conferences help solidify that process.
The October Board Meeting was held on Monday evening. Several key guests were present such as Senator Carl Crabtree, Auditor Phil Nuxoll, ISBA trainer David Brinkman and of course our leadership team members.
Senator Crabtree discussed the legislature and some of his thoughts on what priorities would be this session. Of course education is at the top of the list since it is a major portion of the budget. He discussed that tax revenues are down so the focus would be on maintaining current levels along with discussions on full day kindergarten funding along with teacher career ladder. Rural internet access and the current state organizational framework were topics of discussion.
Phil Nuxoll discussed the audit report for the 18/19 year and entertained questions from the board. The board approved the audit as reported.
Greg Billups discussed the ISBA resolutions that were presented at the Region II ISBA meeting. These resolutions will be discussed and voted on at the ISBA state convention held next week in Coeur d’Alene. Charity Robinson, Sarah McGrath, Angela Pomponio, Trustee elect Christine Erbst and I plan to attend.
The board did a first reading of the late summer ISBA policy updates. Leadership stipends were approved for the 2019/2020 school year and new hires were approved.
The newly formed Superintendent Advisory Group will be meeting for a second time on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the District Office. The Agenda will include: Creating a Mission Statement for the group; Facilities Update from Dr. Garrett; Create a calendar of Topics to discuss; and set the next meeting date. Thank you in advance for those of you willing to contribute your time to help bind the district and communities together as one.
The district Policy Committee is still in full swing meeting about every other week to double check the prior work and move forward with the new work of updating district policies and aligning with ISBA and state and federal law.
Once again please be aware of bundled up students commuting to and from school. The roads can suddenly become slick so be safe out there. We will once again be notifying as soon as possible of any delays, early releases or cancellations. Please review your plans and be prepared to enact.
