Loads of things happening around the state in regards to opening school this fall. The State Board of Education has released a “Back to School Framework” to help guide districts in their protocol and policy decisions.
As one reads through the 59 page document they realize how challenging this task is for all of us. The variables are almost unlimited when determining what to do for each individual situation. I would like to have input from all stakeholders and will be reaching out to solicit volunteers. If there is a particular area you feel you can contribute to please be looking for a sign-up sheet. These plans will be built and reviewed as an ongoing fluid process throughout the year.
Governor Little is continuing with Phase IV in our region for two more weeks (after July 24). This means social distancing and masks recommended in public. District facilities will remain closed with no camps or practices to be held. Personnel are recommended to wear face coverings where social distancing is difficult. Please take these measures seriously and respect those around you.
The board did pass a balanced budget for FY21. This came from a lot of hard work from our Business Manager and input from leadership. Our negotiations team did a great job of finding solutions in a tough time. I appreciate all involved in all this process.
Our region superintendents continue to meet weekly to discuss region issues along with working with Public Health officials to help guide the safety of our students and staff. We have a regional meeting next week with health care administrators and officials as well as Public Health officials. We are determined to learn and help each other create safe and effective guidelines for our schools and communities. This group will continue to remain in close contact throughout the year.
Our Board received training from ISBA last week and will continue in August. The Roles and Responsibilities of the Board were covered and will continue in August. The upcoming training will also include the district Continuous Improvement Plan as well as Superintendent Evaluation and setting goals. This meeting will be Aug. 18 which is a Tuesday instead of Monday, Aug. 17th. July 20 will see our regular meeting which we will be discussing the Back to School Framework
Thank you all for everything you do to support JSD171 and our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.