And the weeks continue to flow..............
The District Leadership Team met last week and discussed numerous topics. Here are a few of the highlights:
Food Service is partnering with Dairy West to provide a unique approach to breakfast at Orofino Junior/Senior High School (OJSHS) to encourage participation.
The Hiring process was discussed to clarify postings of positions. All open positions are to be posted for 14 days before hiring. This includes openings as a result of in-district hirings.
Math interim testing should happen in December and results shared with the Board of Education (BOE).
Surplus items were sold with the help of the OJSHS Senior class. The sale was a big success with lots of items being removed from storage. Thank you to all who helped out.
Facility needs lists are being created by administrators to help us prioritize the needs of the district and how to budget for the upcoming year. We have many items that need to be addressed and with time we will get to each of them.
As a result of information from the Region II Superintendent’s meeting, we found that Lewis Clark State College (LCSC) is offering teacher mentor courses for credit as well as courses for teachers and paras to become certified in education.
The team is looking into the feasibility of obtaining the 21st Century grant which would include after school programs. Summer School is also being researched to help struggling students with credit recovery. The details will be sorted out after the first of the year so we have more real data.
Accreditation was discussed with the team. This process is in depth and lengthy but will provide valuable guidance to areas that we need to focus and improve upon.
The Superintendent Advisory Group met last week with patrons and students represented. The discussions were held around some of the resources available for the group to utilize such as the district website and State Department of Education (SDE) reports.
Possible curriculum ideas were discussed in the areas of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
The need for structure on Fridays was discussed with possibilities to partner with Lewiston’s CTE programs or local programs.
The upcoming levy was also discussed with emphasis on where the dollars are spent. It was great to hear from the students and patrons on such topics.
Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) - I was able to stop in and meet with Mr. Sparrow at IDYCA. The Guard is looking at housing their own food service program after the summer break. The change would impact the district in terms of finance and logistical processes. Joint School District #171 (JSD171) will know for sure after the first of the calendar year.
