As the weeks move forward the feeling intensifies for the final push as well as for the planning of the 2020/2021 school year. The legislature is in session and with that brings the potential for some big changes in education. It is always interesting to see where the dust settles in a few months.
I was out of the office at the end of last week so I will give you a two week overview of the pieces of the puzzle we are working on.
I met with the superintendent advisory group last week. The main discussion was the levy and the presentation of information. We also discussed the needs of the district and explored possibilities for a space for preschool as well as district office. These are never easy decisions when there are numerous needs in the district. I am very appreciative of this group and their input. It means a lot to have partners in the community who help zero in on our district’s focus.
I am a board member of the Idaho School District Council. This group helps determine what is offered in the way of insurance through the state school pool. We also get to hear the workings of Blue Cross of Idaho and have a seat at the table to help keep costs down and to explore opportunities.
The meeting we had last week was very informative but the bottom line is, health care costs continue to rise and so will our insurance. I am impressed that there are lots of people working on this to find creative ways to offer the best benefits at the best price. We will know our district’s costs at the end of April.
I also was able to attend the Superintendent Network this week. This is a great professional development opportunity for superintendents across the state. The main focus of this training was about the roles of the players in the educational game from board members to personnel.
We spent a lot of time discussing and learning about the relationships between a board and their superintendent and how to make it the most productive it can be to help steer the district. I look forward to sharing some of the information with our board and district personnel.
The legislature passed a bill to provide funding for a third leg on the career ladder for teachers. This will come with stipulations in order to be eligible such as performance ratings, education and years of experience. From what I understand at this point the Master Teacher Premium is continuing for those who have completed it and they are taking new applications this year.
There are also bills proposed to limit the number of times and when a district can run a levy ballot. This can be a concern for districts who want to run a modified levy if it fails the first round.
Superintendent evaluations are a topic as well. The proposal is to tie student achievement directly to an annual evaluation. I am certainly not opposed to having student achievement tied to evaluation but the concern across the state is that one year is not a good measure of success. The senate did pass the education rules which included the curriculum standards. This will be reviewed by committees this summer but for now we are able to stay the course.
I realize there are loads of things going on. In fact, too many to mention but I do want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the winter sports teams for their accomplishments. I realize some are completed and some are still in pursuit but I want everyone involved to know I am proud to be a Maniac and Spartan!!!!
