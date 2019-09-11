As we get back into the routine of school in session, please keep in mind the increased flow of student travel to and from our schools. Safety always comes first. Thank you for looking out for our students.
Momentum is gaining as students were in session for two days the first week and three days this week. Activities are in full swing and every building I go to has a feeling of excitement and positive energy.
A few of the events I was able to attend this week included Open House at OJSHS. The event was scheduled against some activities but there was still a solid turnout. Mr. Lee and his staff have been working hard to create an environment of personal respect and academic rigor in the building. It was exciting to see all of the changes that will continue us on the path of student success.
I was also able to attend a town hall meeting with Senator Crapo as the speaker in the Cavendish Teakean area. He did a nice job of fielding questions from the students of the Cavendish school. When questions were asked about school funding, he assured the group that he was working on getting the rural school funding returned. I was also able to stop by the school and see the students at work. Always a joy to be a part of Cavendish school.
The remainder of the week was filled with support meetings throughout the district as well as continuing to refine our financials as our auditors are completing their annual review.
Our leadership team is working hard to review and refine programs to help ensure we are spending tax payer dollars responsibly and seeing an increase in student success. I continue to be more and more impressed with the strength of our team.
We were awarded a grant to help us explore more deeply Student Centered Learning (Mastery Learning). These funds will help pay for professional development to help us better understand and implement the level(s) of Student Centered Learning in each school. Our hope is to find a balance that works for our students in our district.
We are looking at our surplus items and will be liquidating them this fall if at all possible. Keep a lookout for the time and place. We are also selling our used Chromebooks at a very reasonable price. Contact Russel Miles if you are interested.
Our committees will begin meeting soon. The negotiations committee will be meeting in September to get a start on next year. Our Policy committee continues to meet to review and revise policies to ensure they are specific to our district’s needs.
I am also forming a Superintendent Advisory Group. This group will meet at least quarterly to discuss items, issues, concerns, and needs for our district. If you are interested in serving with this group please contact me. I am looking for a good representation of our community which includes anyone who is interested in having a conversation about our future at JSD171.
There continues to be loads of things to discuss and I will continue to do my best to communicate as much as possible with all stakeholders in our district. Please feel free to contact me through email or phone.
