Here it is the end of the third week of July! Time continues to fly!
Lots happening at the district even though roughly 1200 students and 150 personnel are absent for the summer.
I want to start by thanking the City of Orofino for updating the sidewalk in front of OES along Michigan. This will not only add curb appeal to our building but will help with the functionality and walkability of the area. It’s great to have great partners.
The roof on the east wing of OES has been completed. Once again, a very necessary improvement. We hope to keep things drier on the inside during the rainy season this year.
The custodial staffs at all of the buildings are working hard to prepare for another year. Their efforts are appreciated and noticeable. Thank you for your efforts.
Farrah Zumhoff has joined our team as District Business Manager. She is replacing Heather Knight who has moved on to new adventures. Farrah brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team. She is doing a great job with the transition. Things are shaping up to be a great year!
We currently have a board seat open in Zone II (boundaries can be found on county map or in district office but essentially from Orofino city limit up river to Greer and includes Weippe and to Timberline school and down Fords Creek area).
If you are interested in this position please contact the district office for information on how to apply. This seat will be a temporary fill in until the November general election. Zone 1 (Pierce to Konkleville area) and Zone III (Orofino) will also be open during the November election. Interested parties can sign up at the District Office in Orofino by Sept. 6, 2019.
We are currently evaluating the district owned vehicles to determine our actual needs and cost effectiveness. Vehicles age rapidly and the need should be revisited. Paying employee mileage for business travel or owning vehicles is always a difficult decision but will be determined by usage and cost.
We are also working on our safety, strategic, and CIP plans for next year. The board is working with ISBA on superintendent evaluation as well as planning to meet with the leadership team in August.
The community of Orofino is receiving the High Five Community Transformation Grant and I am fortunate enough to be included in the training and brainstorming. It has been a great experience which I am sure will result in great things for the Orofino community.
IDYCA will be starting up soon and with the National Guard improving facilities it will be an even greater experience for kids.
We will continue to work with the stakeholders to improve our district. Please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments and thank you for your continued support of our district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.