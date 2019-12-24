One of the discussion items at the Board meeting Dec. 16, was in regards to board meeting locations and times each month. We have always rotated around the schools to hold meetings. ISBA has recommended that we try to have the majority of our meetings in a single location.
The board will determine dates and locations in January but the direction seems to be that we hold most of the meetings in a single location such as the District Office.
The remainder of the meetings will be held at the other locations. This would help constituents have a consistent schedule. An additional goal is school board members to be in the buildings more often to help improve connections.
A quick summary of Actions taken were:
Aspen Jared was named Board Clerk.
The Food Service Coop Resolution was approved. This will help several regional districts with bidding and will ultimately result in lower food costs.
Policy 3380 Eligibility was discussed to become consistent across the district. It will be determined in January.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13, in order to meet the requirements to get new members sworn in as well as to allow for the Civil Rights Holiday.
The decision was made to ask constituents for the levy at a flat rate of $2.685 million annually for two years. This is the same amount that has been asked for several years.
The hope is to continue to utilize the money to help operate the district as effectively as possible. We thank our supporters and will continue to keep an open line of communication.
I attended the Region II Supt. meeting. Rep. Kerby and Rep. Goesling were present and asked for input on items planning to be discussed in session in January.
They indicated there might not be much movement on the funding formula but would be focused on the third rung of the career ladder.
There was a big discussion on the definition of “at risk” students and what it takes to qualify. The current definition is being debated to simplify. They also discussed the lack of support for the Master Teacher Premium which was enacted this current year. We also heard from studies on teacher enrollment in colleges and universities.
The trend is down by 35% nationwide over the past eight years. Supt. Ybarra is convening the Red Tape Committee to continue work on lessening the duplication of reporting.
As always, I want to thank everyone for their ongoing support of JSD171. Please take the time to enjoy family and friends this holiday season!
