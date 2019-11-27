Here we are again at the cusp of another Holiday Break! Time continues to elude us on a daily basis.
The Board meeting last Monday evening was a productive one. Although there were few Action Items, the discussions were very informative as we move towards refining our monthly processes. Policy Updates were approved and will be implemented by the policy committee at our next gathering.
The board also began the discussion of the upcoming levy ask. We will be discussing this in much more detail at the December meeting. Also at the December meeting we will be discussing next year’s dates, times and locations for the 2020 Regular Board meetings. ISBA convention was discussed as there is very pertinent information to share with others. Great to see the board members sharing and collaborating.
The Orofino Community High Five grant meeting was held this past week. It was a great process of determining the needs of the community and narrowing the focus for the utilization of the grant. Very interesting to hear the perspectives from different angles. No matter the outcome I am certain the youth of the community will benefit.
The Region II Superintendent meeting was held last Wednesday. The focus remains on making sure the legislature hears the views from the local school districts on any educational matters. The Superintendent groups are becoming much more organized and are presenting a sound voice in Boise. I plan to continue to be a part of the conversation as we move forward.
The upcoming week shows a strong potential for some major weather events. Please stay tuned as the weather approaches. We will do our best to relay any changes to the regular school day to you as soon as possible. There are numerous variables to consider with safety being number one! We will do our best to prevent placing anyone in harm’s way. We appreciate your understanding and support. Be safe out there.
Once again, the support we receive at the district is awesome! Thank you all for all that you do to help make JSD171 a great place for kids!
